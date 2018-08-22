Thieves are stealing purses, credit cards at weddings, police say

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are warning wedding guests to watch out.
They say thieves are stealing credit cards and making charges before people even realize their belongings are gone.
Roswell police say a woman stole purses and wallets from two wedding venues August 4 and 5.
She took some from the bridal suite.
Police said the suspect used the stolen credit and debit cards to buy gift cards.
"It's a fun environment. It's a happy environment, and they're not even thinking about their items being stolen while they're there attending the wedding," Lisa Holland said.
What police suggest women do, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Channel 2 Action News told you last week about Kristina Dardo, was caught stuffing gift cards in her jacket during a wedding in Milton.
Wedding planners say couples should consider getting rid of the gift table altogether or make sure someone is standing guard throughout the night.
