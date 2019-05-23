Some Georgia drivers' services unavailable today before planned upgrade

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some Georgia drivers are frustrated because a planned upgrade to tag and car registration services started earlier than expected in some counties.
Officials announced earlier this month that the entire statewide system for car registrations and tag renewals will be down for four days from Friday, May 24, to Monday, May 27. The state is upgrading the new Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES).
Channel 2's Craig Lucie was in Fulton County, where some drivers took the day off to get paperwork filed, only to find the system was already unavailable at their tag office.
We're working to learn the cause of all of the confusion, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
