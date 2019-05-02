Heads up: All vehicle registration, tag renewals will be down for 4 days in Georgia

ATLANTA - If you need to register your car or renew your tag, you shouldn’t wait until the end of the month to take care of it.
The entire statewide system will be down statewide as officials upgrade to the new Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System (DRIVES).
All vehicle registration and titling services will be unavailable statewide from Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27.
We’re learning about the new system and what drivers should expect over the next month, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
This will impact every county in the state, every tag office, every kiosk.
But there will be other disruptions to drivers.
Each county says they want to get any renewals in and processed before May 20, so there’s no backlog when the system goes down during the upgrade.
