Sandy Springs unveils limited-edition commemorative logo for 20th anniversary

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The city of Sandy Springs unveiled its limited-edition 20th anniversary logo on Tuesday.

The announcement was made through a social media video post of a card trick. It displayed various Sandy Springs logos before, at last, turning up the card with an anniversary design that incorporates the distinctive “King and Queen” towers that grace the city’s skyline.

Residents can purchase exclusive items featuring the logo, including stickers, magnets and mugs throughout the year at CityBar & Café and during various Signature Events, the city said. Proceeds benefit the Sandy Springs Foundation.

Sandy Springs will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Dec. 1, a "significant achievement for a community that fought for nearly 40 years to establish its own government apart from Fulton County," the city said.

At the time, Sandy Springs was the first new city in Georgia in 50 years, the city said.

The city is celebrating with events and displays throughout the year.

Among them:

Celebrate Sandy Springs, 20th Anniversary gala on Oct. 9, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with food, cocktails, a silent auction, music and more. Tickets will go on sale in August.

Celebrate 20 Years of Sandy Springs: Picnic in the Park on Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will feature a common shared table, live entertainment, a specially designed cake and more surprises.

In addition, residents past and present are invited to share their memories, some of which will be featured on social media and in the city’s newsletter.

Town turtles are a staple of Sandy Springs, and Art Sandy Springs and the Sandy Springs Society have partnered to bring several of them to City Green through September.

And a collection of children’s artwork will be displayed in the Gallery at City Springs depicting their vision of what Sandy Springs will look like in the next 20 years.

