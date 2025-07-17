Sandy Springs approves $600,000 for temporary arts facility modifications

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council approved an approximately $600,000 contract during its July 15 meeting to modify a modular building for use as the Abernathy Arts Center’s Temporary Arts Facility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A contract was awarded to Rubio and Sons Interiors to modify a modular building. The firm will reconfigure interior spaces to support flexible arts programming, upgrade utilities to code, make it ADA compliant, and enhance its exterior.

The modular building was previously used as a temporary fire station during the construction of Fire Station No. 2. Reeves Young used it as a construction trailer during the construction of the Police Department Headquarters/Municipal Court building. That was another cost savings for the city, according to a city spokesperson.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group