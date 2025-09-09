Sandy Springs leaders change alcohol sales rules to allow self-serve wine bar to open

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs City Council voted to allow restaurants and businesses in the City Springs district to sell more wine than food.

The change of alcohol to food ratio comes as Taste Wine Bar and Market works to transform the former Turn Cycling Studio on Blue Stone Road into a wine bar and deli counter.

Previously, the City Springs district had a 50/50 alcohol to food ratio sales requirement for what could be sold and served at businesses in the area.

Now passed, City Springs restaurants will be able to have up to a 65/35 ratio for alcohol to food sales.

Taste Wine Bar and Market requested the updated ratio after negotiating the lease to take over the former Turn Cycling Studio location, according to minutes from the council meeting.

“The 50/50 ordinance was in the original lease agreement done when City Springs was open. Taste Wine Bar and Market brought this to our attention after reviewing the lease. Based on their business model, they could not commit to a 50/50 alcohol/food sales ratio. We had discussions and decided that 65/35 is a good balance,” Sandy Springs Director of Development Chris Burnett said, according to the minutes.

Further discussion of the ratio, and what a change would mean for businesses in Sandy Springs, prompted leaders to vote to make a change.

City staff made the recommendation to pass the high alcohol sale ratio for the positive impact it might have to attract new food and beverage concepts to the City Springs District.

The meeting minutes, citing city staff, said locations like the Williams Payne House and other future restaurant spaces would likely benefit from the higher ratio, including the potential to bring in microbreweries.

While the ratio update passed, it does not apply to everyone, such as businesses that sell distilled spirits. For those businesses, the ratio remains even at 50/50 for alcohol and food.

The vote to approve the change passed unanimously, city records show.

