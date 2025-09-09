‘Disturbing’: Pet cremation business in GA accused of mishandling remains

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people have been charged in connection with fraudulent practices at a pet crematory services business in Georgia.

Kingsland Chief of Police Rick M. Evans said the investigation of Compassionate Care Crematory Services confirmed complaints of fraud and mishandling pet remains.

“This case is among the most disturbing I have encountered in my law enforcement career,” Evans said in a statement. “To mistreat animals and exploit grieving families during their time of sorrow is unconscionable. Let it be clear those who commit such acts will be held accountable.”

Nader Rayan faces two counts of theft by deception, and Amanda Rayan is charged as a party to a crime. Both were arrested in Kenner, Louisiana, and are awaiting extradition to Camden County.

During the investigation, a veterinarian and their staff assisted in examining the remains and scanning them for microchips to identify the rightful owners.

This effort is part of the ongoing investigation, which is expected to result in additional charges.

Evans extended his condolences to the affected families, acknowledging the emotional impact of the case and reaffirming the department’s commitment to seeking justice for the victims.

