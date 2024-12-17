Sandy Springs firefighters to bring holiday spirit to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta patients

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta-Scottish Rite will receive special guests on Tuesday and they promise to put on a good show.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department will rappel down the hospital building to bring some joy this holiday season.

The firefighters will stop on each level and wave to the patients, their families and the staff.

Once they make it back on the ground, the firefighters will deliver gifts to the patients and employees. They won’t be alone as Freddie the Falcon, Blooper and Harry the Hawk help hand them out.

Of course, the man with the bag himself will there as well with Santa Claus stopping by before he heads back to the North Pole.

The rappelling event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

