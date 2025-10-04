Roswell’s fire prevention message focuses on lithium-ion batteries

The City of Roswell is promoting Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 5 to 11, focusing on the safe use of lithium-ion batteries in homes.

In partnership with the National Fire Protection Association, Roswell’s campaign, “Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home,” aims to educate residents about the potential dangers of lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly used in devices such as phones, laptops and e-bikes.

Key safety reminders include using only products with recognized safety listings, using the manufacturer’s approved charging equipment and avoiding charging devices on beds or couches.

Lithium Ion Battery Explosions Soar Across The U.S. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 06: Fire officials and others gather outside of a Bronx supermarket the day after a 5-alarm fire tore through a market that fire officials are blaming on a faulty lithium-ion battery on March 06, 2023 in New York City. While there were no fatalities in the blaze, numerous people were injured and it took approximately 200 firefighters to bring the fire under control. Fires from these batteries, which are increasingly used in scooters and bicycles, are increasing in number across the nation. The FDNY responded to dozens of such fires last year alone as the devices become popular for both work and recreation. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Residents are also advised not to overcharge devices and to recycle lithium-ion batteries at approved drop-off locations instead of placing them in household trash.

“Fire safety is not only about how we respond during an emergency. It begins with the everyday choices we make at home and in the workplace,” said Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson.

Roswell Fire Chief Pabel Troche explained, “Lithium-ion batteries are found in nearly every household. They store a large amount of energy in a small space, and if they are damaged, overheated, or charged incorrectly, they can fail violently.”

Throughout October, the Roswell Fire Department will engage with the community through school programs, neighborhood outreach and social media to raise awareness about fire prevention.

Additional resources on lithium-ion battery safety are available online and include Take Charge of Battery Safety from Fire Safety Research Institute, part of UL Research Institutes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group