ATLANTA — Ahead of the FIFA World Cup coming to six cities in the United States, a non-profit healthcare organization is promoting safe sex with a series of new billboards.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is putting up new billboards to promote the use of condoms in Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle, timed for when each city has World Cup Games hitting the pitch.

AHF said the new “GOOOOOOOOOAL!" billboards are meant to promote use of condoms while playing off the “FIFA World Cup fever” taking over the globe before the season starts.

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The organization said it offers free condoms for those who need them at nearly all of its facilities across the United States, which includes:

79 Healthcare Centers

50 Wellness Centers

67 Pharmacies

26 Out of the Closet thrift stores

The organization also provides free testing for sexually transmitted infections and HIV at 50 wellness centers in the country, spread out across 15 states.

For the FIFA billboards, AHF said five will go up in Atlanta, two in Houston, 12 in LA, two in Miami, one in Philadelphia and two in Seattle, and will remain up at least through July 19 to match the game schedule.

You can learn more about AHF online here.

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