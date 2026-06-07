Muggy day ahead, chance of scattered showers in metro Atlanta

A more humid Sunday is closing out the weekend with a chance for scattered showers.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the day will be mostly cloudy and more humid, with scattered showers and storms returning to the metro Atlanta area this afternoon.

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North Georgia is in for an active weather pattern this week as moisture increases there will be a daily chance for rain and storms.

Looking ahead, the weather will turn warmer later in the week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

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