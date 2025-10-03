Pint-sized thief: Driver of stolen car looked like an 8-year-old

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are looking for a car thief who went on a joyride before jumping out and running into the woods.

Witnesses said he looked 8 years old and could barely see over the steering wheel.

According to police, a Toyota Camry was stolen from a neighborhood on Huntington Place on Sept. 20.

While heading to the address, dispatchers told the officer responding to the reports that a child had been seen driving a vehicle matching the stolen Camry’s description, a police report said.

The call that came into police said a child about 8 years old was seen parking the car on Misty Lane, then running away.

When the officer got to Misty Lane and spoke to a witness, the man said he’d seen someone around 4 feet tall park the car then run away.

The witness told police he’d never seen the child before and when they left, he took the keys out of the car.

Another police officer took the victim to the scene to retrieve her car.

She told officers that earlier that day, she’d started her vehicle then went inside for about five minutes. When she went back outside, the Camry was gone.

The woman was able to confirm the car was hers and took it home, but police were not able to find the child believed to have taken the car.

