Scattered showers, storms ahead of severe weather risk in metro Atlanta

Sunday is cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says highs will be in the 70s before warming up into the lower to mid 80s on Monday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with more isolated showers and storms. There’s a low-end risk of an isolated strong or severe storm.

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The main threat is for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Deon said the chance of rain will be low on Tuesday, then dry through Friday.

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