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Scattered showers, storms ahead of severe weather risk in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Scattered showers, storms ahead of severe weather risk in metro Atlanta
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sunday is cloudy and cooler, with scattered showers and a few storms in the forecast.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says highs will be in the 70s before warming up into the lower to mid 80s on Monday.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with more isolated showers and storms. There’s a low-end risk of an isolated strong or severe storm. 

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The main threat is for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Deon said the chance of rain will be low on Tuesday, then dry through Friday.

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