Roswell piano teacher arrested on child molestation charges, police say

A piano teacher in Roswell has been arrested for child molestation, police say.
Troy Lawrence, 55, was arrested at his home Thursday. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation, police say.
Roswell police say two victims reported being molested multiple time between 2008 and 2013.
Palmer has taught piano from his home for 13 years and given hundreds of lessons, police say.
We're working to learn if there are more victims for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- JUST IN: Hurricane Florence projected to make landfall 1 mph shy of a Cat. 3
- UGA moves up Saturday game time due to Hurricane Florence
- Study links hair care products for black women to serious health problems
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}