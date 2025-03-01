Roswell Boy Scouts troop prepares young men for the future

ROSWELL, Ga. — A special Boy Scouts of America troop in Roswell is preparing young men for the future.

In the basement of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Roswell, almost every Saturday, you’ll find a group of boys and men in Troop 206.

“If you love the outdoors, it’s a great place,” Scout David Joshua Morgan Gowdoi told Channel 2′s Candace McCowan.

For decades, Troop 206 has been shaping a group of young Black men to be leaders.

“Troop 206 was chartered in 1944, so our troop has been around for 81 years,” Scoutmaster Horace Jones said. “It also helps you with time management skills, project management skills. The leadership skills that are so important for you when you become an adult.”

And Troop 206 has results from the boys that were once scouts turning out to be successful professionals.

ABC News correspondent Alex Persha grew up in Cobb County and Troop 206 was a key part of his life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“For me, my died when I was six and I’ve always had strong parental figures around like grandparents, my mom. But it was nice for me to come and be around a group of men, especially a group of Black men here at Zion, and get that nurturing,” Persha said.

Troop 206 is building a legacy of excellence with the number of scouts like Alex reaching the highest level of scouting - Eagle Scout.

“How have some of the things you’ve learned in scouting translated into the professional you are now?” McCowan asked him.

“Whether you want to or not, they’re going to put you in a position where you have to learn to lead,” Persha replied.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group