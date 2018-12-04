0 Secretary of state opens investigation into voter issues at polling location

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Voters across the state are headed to the polls in a high-stakes runoff election.

People are picking the next secretary of state for Georgia but already we are seeing reports of problems at some local polls.

Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliott was in North Fulton County where some voters have been turned away.

They're voting again at this North Fulton polling place after there was an apparent delay in the delivery of the yellow voting cards. The state is investigating. pic.twitter.com/g0WEoXjj78 — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 4, 2018

Two Fulton County precincts will remain open later Tuesday due to early morning runoff Election Day issues.

The Life Center Ministries polling place, at 2690 Mt. Vernon Road, will stay open an hour later because the polling manager lost a stack of voter access cards, which voters put into machines to cast their ballots.

The Joseph McGhee Tennis Center will close at 7:15 p.m. after the location did not open on time.

Fulton County will keep two polling places open late because of problems this morning. The McGhee Tennis Center in SW Atl will stay open until 7:15pm. The Life Center Ministries location in Sandy Springs will stay open until 8pm. — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 4, 2018

“She shouldn’t have done this. She’s experienced,” said Richard Barron, Fulton’s director of registration and elections.

Barron said the poll manager signed for the cards on Sunday but lost them sometime before Tuesday’s runoffs.

Voters used provisional ballots until those ran out at 8:15 a.m., Barron said. His office printed up new ballots and rushed them over. New access cards arrived at 9:15 a.m.

But, essentially, there was an hour of no voting.

Barron said one person left during that time.

But Nick Arapoglou, an actor on “The Walking Dead,” tweeted the following about the polling location: “Many people have left. And I’ve heard some say they don’t have time to come back later. The absurd GA voting system is alive and well!”

