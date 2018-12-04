Runoff today for Georgia's next secretary of state

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Republican state lawmaker and a former Democratic congressman are facing a runoff Tuesday to elect Georgia's next secretary of state, the office held by GOP Gov.-elect Brian Kemp amid midterm controversies over voter access and election security.
Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger and Democrat John Barrow got forced into a month of overtime after Raffensperger fell just short winning the required 50 percent of the vote Nov. 6. Since then, their race for Georgia's top elections official gained a higher profile following intense scrutiny of the way Georgia handled the general election.
Both Raffensperger and Barrow promised to replace Georgia's paperless voting machines with a system that produces paper records that could be used to audit elections if needed.
