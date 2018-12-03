Secretary of State wants voters to trust in the process in Tuesday's runoff

Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden has a direct message for voters ahead of Tuesday's high-stakes runoff election.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 2's Aaron Diamant, Crittenden tells voters they should feel good about the process and should trust in it.
“I hope that since I’ve been here in office that people have felt that it has been a very transparent process, that there has been integrity in the process, and that we have been complying with the law," she said.
Governor Nathan Deal appointed Crittenden as the state’s top election official after now Governor-elect Brian Kemp resigned a day after declaring victory in a contentious razor thin race.
