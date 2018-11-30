The holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” has been removed from an Ohio radio station’s playlist.
Star 102 Cleveland said that the song’s lyrics may not be appropriate, especially in light of the #MeToo movement, WOIO reported.
The song, written in 1944, includes lines normally sung by a woman including “Say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go,” followed by the woman singing “The answer is no.”
Before making the decision, the radio station hosts asked listeners their thoughts on “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” The DJs said listeners agreed that the song should be pulled, WJW reported.
“People might say, ‘Oh, enough with that #MeToo,’ but if you really put that aside and listen to the lyrics, it’s not something I would want my daughter to be in that kind of situation. The tune might be catchy, but let’s maybe not promote that sort of an idea,” Star 102’s midday host Desiray told WJW.
This isn’t the first time the song has come under fire.
According to Snopes, the song has been called a “date-rape anthem.” In 2017, USA Today ran a story, that in light of allegations of sexual abuse, suggested the song should be retired. The newspaper said the song was written by the same man who composed “Guys and Dolls,” Frank Loesser, with the male part of the song labeled the “wolf” and the female’s lyrics labeled “mouse.”
So what do you think? Should “Baby It’s Cold Outside” be retired from playlists? Vote in our poll below.
