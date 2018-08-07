0 Popular ministry to shut down after apartment complex goes under new management

ROSWELL, Ga. - The head of a Roswell ministry says she will have to shut down a popular program for underprivileged kids after a dispute with the new management at an apartment where she’s operated for nearly 20 years.

Cindy Hunnicutt told Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik she started the program 20 years ago through Square Peg Ministries as a way to bring the Bible to kids in the former Concepts 21 apartments, which has a large Hispanic population, off Old Holcomb Bridge Road.

“The management company at that time felt like we could provide services that would be beneficial to their residents,” Hunnicutt said. “We began to realize the children had so many needs as it relates to school work, back pack, school supplies…Kids being latchkey kids and not having anyone supervising or taking care of them."

Hunnicutt said her program started a homework help program on Mondays and a kid’s club on Fridays.

“We’ve been here about 19 years in this apartment complex,” she said.

Before school started this year, she says they packed dozens of backpacks with school supplies for kids in the neighborhood.

“We’re here to be friends with kids,” Hunnicutt said. “Walk alongside them and help their parents when we can and be a steady, consistent presence of love and outreach to them every week.”

Briselda Cabrales told Petchenik she grew up in the program. Now, at 21, she’s volunteering with the kids here.

“It’s been such a tremendous blessing to be able to have that stability that I needed in my life,” she said.

“It’s incredible how much I’ve grown here."

But because of a dispute with the complex’s new owner, the program will shut down later this week.

Hunnicutt shared an email she received from Stonemark Management:

“I understand that you feel very strongly about your ministry services with Square Peg Ministries. Oaks at Holcomb Bridge is an apartment community and residents are not permitted to operate a business out of the apartment that they lease from Oaks at Holcomb Bridge Apartments.

"Thank you for respecting the business decision that Oaks at Holcomb Bridge and Stonemark Management have made concerning the business that you are illegally operating at Oaks at Holcomb Bridge. We ask that you respect the business decision and comply with the move-out date (on or before August 6, 2018) presented in the Notice of Lease Termination presented to you June 7, 2018.”

A media representative for the complex sent Petchenik a statement about the situation:

“We care about our residents, and must do what is best for everyone in the apartments. Enforcing the rules is extremely important for every single person who lives there. It’s also important to note that all residents must sign, and abide by, the legal requirements of the lease. Our lease, which is the same one most Georgia apartments use, clearly states that the homes are for residential uses only:

‘Resident shall use the apartment and apartment community only for residential purposes and not for business or commercial purposes.

"In other words, no businesses – even nonprofits – can legally operate in the residences. We empathize with nonprofits, but when someone fails to abide by their lease, they are violating a legal agreement.

"The same is true for anyone who might fail to pay the rent stated on their lease. In addition, we do believe that 60 days is adequate notice to secure alternate housing.”

Hunnicutt told Petchenik she’s willing to pay the complex rent and could call on the nonprofit’s supporters to raise money for it.

She said she’s not sure where they will move.

“It hurts,” she said. “It’s very hurtful.”

