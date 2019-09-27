Police searching for 3 armed, masked robbers who hit popular restaurant

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for three masked, armed robbers who burst into a popular P.F. Chang's restaurant in Alpharetta Thursday night.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was at the scene on North Point Parkway, where the men came in through a back door after 10:30 p.m. as employees were cleaning up for the night. The suspects ordered all the employees to the ground and took personal items and then stole from the restaurant's cash box before leaving the scene, police said.
Police say the robbers were last seen in a red SUV on Mansell Road.
We're working to get surveillance video of the incident, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
