0 Police release 911 call from deadly Sandy Springs road rage incident

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A driver accused of hitting and killing a prominent Atlanta real estate investor during a road rage incident last month attempted to care for his victim as first responders rushed to the scene, according to a 911 call released Tuesday by Sandy Springs Police Department.

A witness told the 911 dispatcher that Hamid Jahangard, 60, was breathing, but unable to speak as blood rushed from his head and ears.

"His eyes are open, but he's bleeding," the caller said. "He's not speaking. He looks like he's in a daze. We have the driver is holding his head. We have a neighbor came out and we have a blanket around his head."

The caller told the dispatcher that he witnessed the incident and pulled over to assist the victim.

"You guys need to get here quickly," he said. "The guy's like in, you know, he's kind of, uh, he's breathing very hard! He's almost unconscious. We're trying our best without knowing what we're doing."

At one point during the frantic 911 call, the witnesses gave a description of what may have led to the deadly road rage encounter in a subdivision in the 300 block of River Valley Road.

"He (Hamid Jahangard) threw an item at the car. The car pulled over to see what the story was and he jumped in front of the car," he added.

But after interviewing multiple witnesses, police eventually arrested and charged the driver, Bryan

Schmitt, 47, with felony murder and aggravated assault. As of Wednesday morning, Schmitt remained in the Fulton County Jail without bond after he waived his first appearance on Tuesday.

In a statement released Monday by Sandy Springs police, The investigation revealed that a road rage incident occurred between Jahangard and Schmitt's vehicle, and Schmitt struck Jahangard, causing him to fall and strike his head. Schmitt remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

Jahangard, a father of two who owns properties across Georgia, was found lying on a sidewalk and rushed to a hospital, where he died three days later. Investigators with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office determined that he died of blunt force injury to the head.

Channel 2 Action News stopped by Schmitt's home, where a woman who identified herself as his wife declined to comment on the charges against her husband.

Online records show that Schmitt was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2015 and remains "active" and in "good standing."

