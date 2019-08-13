  • Attorney charged with murder, accused of crashing car into real estate investor

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A driver has been charged with murder for hitting and killing a real estate investor.

    Bryan Schmitt, 47, surrendered Monday morning after Sandy Springs police said he drove into Hamid Jahangard, 60, on River Valley Road on July 30.

    Schmitt has been practicing law in Georgia since 2015.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Channel 2’s Michael Seiden went to Schmitt's home to talk to him about the arrest. A woman who answered the door did not want to talk to Seiden.

    TONIGHT AT 11: The new details we’re learning about the incident that led to murder charges, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories