Attorney charged with murder, accused of crashing car into real estate investor

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - A driver has been charged with murder for hitting and killing a real estate investor.
Bryan Schmitt, 47, surrendered Monday morning after Sandy Springs police said he drove into Hamid Jahangard, 60, on River Valley Road on July 30.
Schmitt has been practicing law in Georgia since 2015.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Be prepared for 'dangerous heat' across metro Atlanta this afternoon
- College student seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
- Teen recovering from severe burns all over his body after school lab accident
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden went to Schmitt's home to talk to him about the arrest. A woman who answered the door did not want to talk to Seiden.
TONIGHT AT 11: The new details we’re learning about the incident that led to murder charges, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
#breaking— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 12, 2019
Sandy Springs police just sent me this mugshot of Bryan Keith Schmitt, 47. Police arrested and charged him w/ the July 30 murder of Atlanta real estate investor Hamid Jahangard, 60. pic.twitter.com/2BTK7KAod2
MORE INFO: Police arrested Schmitt on Monday, four days after friends and family members buried Jahangard. pic.twitter.com/n5E41QvhEr— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 12, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}