0 All-Clear: "Active shooter" alarm causes scare at Alpharetta business

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Alpharetta Police Department has cleared an Alpharetta building after an "active shooter" scare.

Police said the Fiserv building was evacuated this morning after an "audible" alarm went off inside the building warning of an active shooter.

Officers were called and searched the building floor-by-floor, searching for an armed person.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned the building was evacuated but some employees hid under their desk during the scare.

The business is located at 2900 Westside Parkway.

More: Police say an “audible” alarm went off inside the building warning of an active shooter, but police have found no evidence of one at this point. https://t.co/pN44ScguWW — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 16, 2019

We are setting up command at Fiserv in reference to a possible person armed. No shots have been fired, no injuries, this is not an active shooter.



Still attempting to locate an armed person. Will continue update as more information is obtained. — AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019

The business released a statement to Channel 2 Action News:

"We have received an unconfirmed report of a weapon on or around the premise. We have had no reports of any violent activity. We immediately alerted our security force and the Alpharetta police, who responded immediately. We are clearing the building to ensure the safety of our associates and the security of our business and will continue to investigate this report."

Incident at FISERVin Alpharetta. We received a report of a person armed.

Officers checking now, employees are evacuating.



Nothing confirmed. PIO Enroute. — AlpharettaPublicSafety (@AlpharettaDPS) July 16, 2019

