Pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by multiple vehicles Saturday evening.

According to police, the victim was struck on Alpharetta Highway near Houze Way at around 7:30 pm.

They did not survive their injuries.

Alpharetta Highway was closed for several hours while the Roswell Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit investigated.

It has been reopened.

