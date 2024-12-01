Pedestrian killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by multiple vehicles Saturday evening.
According to police, the victim was struck on Alpharetta Highway near Houze Way at around 7:30 pm.
They did not survive their injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Alpharetta Highway was closed for several hours while the Roswell Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit investigated.
It has been reopened.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gwinnett inmates were scalding one another with hot water, so now they don’t have any
- Man rushed to hospital after someone crosses DeKalb street and shoots him
- Family of NY couple found dead in GA pond 40 years later glad ‘to just have some peace’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group