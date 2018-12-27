0 Officer wakes up to find patrol car's tires slashed, windows broken

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Duluth police car is almost unrecognizable, and now authorities are trying to find who is responsible.

Channel 2's Tony Thomas obtained photos showing all four tires flattened and the windows smashed in.

According to police, the damage was done in Johns Creek in the middle of the night.

Investigators aren't sure if the attack was targeted to law enforcement or a particular officer.

"We don't know what it was. We don't want to jump to conclusions. It could be a very individualized attack, and that's what we are looking into," said Lt. Chris Byers.

Investigators think that may be the case because there was also a note left behind.

In a Johns Creek police report, the responding officer wrote, "A piece of notebook paper was left on the driver's seat. In red marker ink it said"Smile" and on the reverse side in black ink it said "Little girl." (The officer) stated that he has a little girl and took this as a threat toward his child."

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said the holes in the windshield and windows aren't from bullets, but some type of tool. The police report also stated: "The holes in the driver's window had what appeared to be rust and red paint residue around the holes from the tool used."

"We feel secure if any police officer lives in our community," said resident Preeti Rane.

Thomas showed pictures of the damaged car to neighbors of the officer.

"It doesn't matter what time of day, to do that to someone who protects and serves us, that's ridiculous," said Tiffany Payne.

For neighbors and police, it's that note that is the most disturbing.

"There was a smile and some type of drawing. At the time I talked with investigators, they were still trying to figure out what the drawing was," Byers said.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.