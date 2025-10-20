New independently chartered bank launching in 2026 in North Fulton

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three local bankers are going independent in North Fulton County.

Starting in 2026, the Georgia Skyline Bank will officially open, with founders Ryan C. Floyd, Steve Crowell, Phil Resch and Nick Marsit offering what the bank said would be a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions.

Those services include lending, deposit services and other bank products through partners affiliated with the de novo, or independently chartered, bank.

Company leaders said the new financial institution is opening in response to a “wave of bank mergers across metro Atlanta,” aiming to fill a gap the founders see in personal financial services for small and midsize businesses.

According to Georgia Skyline Bank, "despite holding more than $11 billion in deposits, Roswell and Alpharetta are served by only a handful of community banks. Alpharetta, home to 66,000 residents and nearly 700 tech companies, has emerged as one of Georgia’s fastest-growing commercial centers. Roswell, with a population of 91,000 and a median household income of $123,000, is a regional hub for auto dealerships."

Right now, the company is raising $35 million and plans to build its headquarters on Old Roswell Road.

“With limited competition from community banks in these high-growth markets, we see a clear opportunity,” Floyd, President of Georgia Skyline Bank, said in a statement. “We’re organizing a tech-forward platform that delivers local decision-making and highly personalized service through an experienced and proven team.”

All together, Georgia Skyline Bank said its three leaders bring more than 100 years of combined banking experience.

Floyd has 25 years of senior lending experience, while Chief Executive Officer Crowell has 30 years of financial experience and Chief Financial Officer Resch brings 40 years of financial, operational and regulatory knowledge to Georgia Skyline.

Marist, serving as Chief Risk and Chief Credit Officer, also has 35 years of experience in risk management and compliance, including guiding openings of de novo banks and bank IPOs.

“Our team is committed to organizing a bank that reflects the values and needs of the local business community,” said Floyd. “We understand this market and are positioned to serve it with speed, flexibility, and insight.”

©2025 Cox Media Group