Mercedes-Benz wins Safe Kids award for impacts on child injury prevention

ATLANTA — Mercedes-Benz USA was awarded the Safe Kids Champion for Children Award by Safe Kids Worldwide at the Childhood Injury Prevention Convention on Friday.

The company said the award recognizes individuals, businesses, government agencies, or organizations that have made a significant impact in the field of child injury prevention.

MBUSA’s efforts have reached tens of thousands of families nationwide through events and educational programs.

“Mercedes-Benz USA is honored to receive this award from Safe Kids Worldwide and grateful that it recognizes the impact of our safety programs,” Adam Chamberlain, President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, said in a statement.

Since 2022, MBUSA and Safe Kids Worldwide have positively impacted nearly 81,000 families by distributing more than 43,000 safety devices, including car seats, helmets, and reflective gear.

They have also shared educational resources across the country and provided approximately 15,000 safety kits to children.

In collaboration with Scholastic, MBUSA and Safe Kids Worldwide launched the children’s book, Clifford Takes a Ride, to educate children and caregivers about passenger and pedestrian safety.

Over 30,000 free copies were distributed to children and families in 52 cities across 19 states.

“MBUSA has been a wonderful partner in our shared mission to reach new families with safety information and resources to prevent traffic and pedestrian injuries and deaths,” Torine Creppy, President of Safe Kids Worldwide, said.

