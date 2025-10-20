Metro Atlanta mayor’s lawsuit against city dismissed

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia dismissed College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom’s lawsuit against the city, ruling that her allegations were unfounded and without legal merit.

In a detailed 17-page ruling issued on Sept. 30, U.S. District Judge Tiffany R. Johnson granted the city’s motion to dismiss the mayor’s second amended complaint in its entirety. The court found that the procedural ordinance in question was reasonable and viewpoint-neutral, and that the city acted within its authority under the city charter.

“The court’s ruling speaks for itself,” said City Attorney Winston Denmark. “Our focus now is to move forward, continue serving our residents with transparency and rebuild public trust.”

Broom had alleged that a procedural ordinance passed by the city council violated her First Amendment rights and was enacted in retaliation for her speech.

The court rejected these claims, stating that the ordinance was reasonable and that the city council meetings were a “limited public forum,” where reasonable restrictions on speech are lawful.

The court found that the mayor failed to establish a violation of her constitutional rights and that the city’s actions were lawful and consistent with its charter and parliamentary procedures. The allegations of retaliation were deemed lacking in factual and legal basis, as individual council members cannot impose liability on the city for their personal views or actions.

The city said it has incurred more than $100,000 in legal fees defending against the lawsuit and plans to petition the court to recover these taxpayer funds.

Broom issued a statement after the ruling:

I have reviewed the U.S. District Court’s ruling regarding Ordinance 2024-01, and while I am disappointed in the ruling, I respect the court’s decision and the judicial process. I remain concerned about the practical implications of this ordinance for effective governance and robust representation of our residents’ interests. Throughout this process, my focus has been on ensuring that the voices of College Park’s constituents are fully heard in the deliberations that affect their lives. I will continue to serve this community with that same commitment. I will never waiver in the duty entrusted to me by the residents of this great city. I will continue to be a voice for College Park because that is what I was elected to do. I look forward to focusing on the important work ahead in service to the residents of College Park and advancing the issues that matter most to our community. — Mayor Bianca Motley Broom

