Neighbors upset with Backstreet Boys member renting out mansion as event space

MILTON, Ga. - A North Fulton County city says Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell is violating city ordinances by running an events venue out of a mansion he’s renting.
Neighbors near the property off Freemanville Road contacted Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik with concerns because they say Littrell installed an asphalt landing pad, covering up a horse pasture.
Many of the neighbors who live in the area own horses and are concerned the noise from a helicopter will scare their animals, putting the horses and their families in danger.
Petchenik has reached out to Littrell’s agents, but has not heard back from them so far.
TODAY AT 4: The legal action Littrell could be facing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}