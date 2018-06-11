  • Homeowners say road project will destroy their neighborhood

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Residents in a local neighborhood say a road project will destroy what they love best about their community.

    There are three options to realign Johnson Ferry Road. One includes roundabouts. The others are two grid options. 

    “We can’t afford to lose this. We can’t afford to lose our property. We can’t afford to lose our yards. It’s something that is worth fighting for,” one neighbor told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen. 

