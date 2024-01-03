Milton police investigate more threats against city’s mayor

MILTON, Ga. — For the second time in four months, Milton police are investigating threats against the city’s mayor.

The latest threats against Mayor Peyton Jamison came on Dec. 17, but police have not released any details.

The incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News lists the victims as Jamison and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

“On December 17th, 2023, I was assigned a Terroristic Threats and Acts call,” the incident report’s narrative said. “I spoke to the suspect who made threats against several individuals. The investigation continues.”

Jamison declined to comment and referred all questions to Milton police.

The mayor first received threats in early September in the form of text messages and a phone call.

According to a police report, the texts said “There’s gonna be a change ‘round here’” and “There’s eyes on you n ur lil family.”

Three days later, he received a phone call while at City Hall that threatened to “kill you and everyone there,” the police report said.

That was followed by more text messages, saying “Leave now. And don’t show back up in any part of Milton exposed. Georgia is going down. Especially here.”

Jamison told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims in September that he didn’t know who might be behind the threats.

“No one’s going to intimidate myself or my family because we will always do the right thing for Milton,” Jamison said.

His wife, Megan, said she was terrified.

“Threatening anybody should never happen, but to threaten children, that’s just taking it to a whole other level,” she said.

Milton Police Captain Charles Barstow declined to provide any details about the latest threats, saying police are working with state agencies in the investigation.

“Because of the nature of the case involving an elected official, we take threats like this very seriously, and we are going to continue to collaborate with state agencies and bring this to resolution,” Barstow said.

