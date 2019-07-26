Man injured after he says 3 people carjacked him at knifepoint in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS - A man is recovering after police say he was beat up and carjacked outside a Sandy Springs office building.
The incident happened on Perimeter Center West Parkway near Mount Vernon Highway.
Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned that several people called 911 after finding the man injured.
Police said the man told them three young men came out of nowhere and attacked him with a knife.
A man was carjacked outside of this #Perimeter area office building. The 911 calls for help, starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/vCDBkEpGv2— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 26, 2019
We're hearing the dramatic 911 calls and working to learn more about the search for the suspects, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
