0 Local HS class president pushing to change prom rules for same-sex couples

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A North Fulton County high school student is pushing to change the rules when it comes to prom, to make them more inclusive for same-sex couples.

Carter Hebert, the senior class president at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, told Channel 2 Action News that he and his former boyfriend were nominated to prom court, but rules do not allow them to become prom kings.

The current voting system only allows for a prom king and queen.

“When we were originally nominated, we were just shocked to be on the ballot to begin with. We never thought we had a chance of winning,” Hebert said. “It was just the matter of equal opportunity. We wanted to be given the chance.”

Hebert told Channel 2 Action News that he met with school administrators, but learned it was too late to change the rules for this year.

Fulton County Schools sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement: “The students were told that because nominations have been made and the process is underway, the administration is not in a position to make changes at this time.”

Hebert is backing an online petition calling for rule changes in the future, allowing for “Prom Royalty” instead of kings or queens.

The petition has more than 3,300 signatures.

“It’s just so anybody, whether that be people of different sexualities or different identifying genders, can have an equal opportunity in representation in prom,” Hebert said.

Prom is April 28 at Chattahoochee High.

Hebert said he wants to stress the school and administration have been supportive and accepting.

The school district spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News if students would like to change the process moving forward, they are encouraged to present a proposal to the administration.

“I’m hoping that using my voice and having such support from my community, that I can show other communities across the nation that this is something that we should change, this is the direction we should be moving in,” Hebert said.

