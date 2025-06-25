Johns Creek teen granted $250K bond after cashing fake checks to pay lawyer, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Johns Creek teen accused of cashing more than half a million dollars in fake checks to pay his lawyer in another case has gotten bond.

William Chadwick Jones, 19, has been granted a $250,000 bond and has since been released from the Muscogee County Jail.

According to Columbus police, Jones opened a business account with Synovus Bank in Alpharetta in January.

Shortly after, they say he deposited five checks worth $545,770.97 via mobile deposit. But police say none of the checks were real.

Police said the money was quickly moved through wire transfers, debit card purchases, and peer-to-peer payment platforms like Zelle.

Some of the funds were used to pay a criminal attorney retainer tied to a previous fraud arrest in Forsyth, according to police.

Investigators say he also bought a Porsche, which he was driving when he was arrested.

