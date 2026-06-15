Armed robbery at Georgia grocery store; 3 charged

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Three men accused of robbing a northeast Georgia grocery store while armed are in jail.

The Banks County Sheriff’s Office said Quinton Burden, Patrick Drayton and Nazzaar Parker stand accused of robbing the Homertown Grocery on June 10.

When deputies went to the grocery store to respond to the reports of an armed robbery, the three suspects had already left.

Working with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and other regional partners, Banks County deputies were able to track down Burden, Drayton and Parker to a motel on Atlanta Highway in Gainesville the next day.

During the operation, the suspects tried to leave as investigators and other members of law enforcement came to serve a search warrant, leading to a traffic stop and the three being arrested.

Hall County deputies said that while the Banks County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the three, additional charges in Hall County were pending as well.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group