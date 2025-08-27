Johns Creek residents could foot $40 million bill for performing arts center

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Residents of Johns Creek will vote in November on a $40 million bond referendum to fund a new performing arts center.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims learned the center is projected to cost $60 million and would be located near Lakefield Drive, close to Medley and the Boardwalk.

The bond referendum, if approved, would cover $40 million of the total cost, with the city funding the remaining $20 million.

City officials estimate that homeowners with properties valued at $525,000 would see an increase of about $80 per year in property taxes.

“We thought, as a council, that it would be an issue that the people of Johns Creek would decide,” said Mayor John Bradberry.

While some residents are concerned about potential tax increases, others believe the benefits of the center outweigh the costs.

“I think it would bring a lot of people,” said Sonia Clarkson, who moved to Johns Creek from Toronto.

Johns Creek, incorporated less than 19 years ago, is seeking to establish a vibrant core with the performing arts center as a focal point.

City officials hope the center will attract more people to the area, providing local entertainment options instead of traveling to downtown Atlanta.

Bradberry emphasized the city’s efforts to keep taxes low and encouraged residents to consider the merits of the project.

If approved, the center would take about three years to build.

