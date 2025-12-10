‘I happened’: New details in 11-year-old’s Sandy Springs murder that left mom charged

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A mother from Sandy Springs has been charged with the murder of her 11-year-old daughter, Gensis, whose body was discovered in their home last month.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was in court on Wednesday as a judge decided to send the case against Shannen Grimes to a grand jury.

Detective Isaiah Tomlin from the Sandy Springs Police Department testified about texts that Grimes sent to family members before Gensis’ body was found.

“Nothing you can do now. Sorry guys, I tried to clean up some,” Tomlin read from a text message Grimes is said to have sent.

When police arrived at the condo on Carpenter Drive NE on November 15, they found Gensis cold to the touch and covered in a blanket on a recliner. Grimes was found lying on the couch with a cut on her wrist, leading detectives to suspect an attempted murder-suicide.

“She was yelling and as officers were attempting to find out what was going on, they asked her what happened to Gensis, and she responded, ‘I happened,” Tomlin said.

Detective Tomlin testified that Grimes and her daughter had visited her hospitalized father in New Jersey shortly before the incident. During the visit, Grimes reportedly became fearful due to things her father said.

The day after returning from that trip, Grimes sent a text message that detectives say alerted the family that something was wrong.

“My beautiful talented angel can sing her whistle tone in heaven,” the text read.

Blood was found around the condo, suggesting an attempt to clean up the scene.

The tragic case has raised questions about Grimes’ mental state, although no testimony was provided regarding her mental health history.

The grand jury will now review the evidence to determine the next steps in the legal process.

