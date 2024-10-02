Fulton County Marshals find $93K worth of marijuana while serving eviction papers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Marshal’s Department recently made a significant marijuana bust in Sandy Springs.

Marshal deputies recovered approximately $93,000 worth of suspected marijuana, plus various drug paraphernalia items and hundreds of designer packaging sleeves commonly used for individual sale and distribution.

The discovery of the drugs was made during an eviction.

No arrests were made at the time because no one was home.

