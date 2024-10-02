Fulton County Marshals find $93K worth of marijuana while serving eviction papers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Marshal’s Department recently made a significant marijuana bust in Sandy Springs.
Marshal deputies recovered approximately $93,000 worth of suspected marijuana, plus various drug paraphernalia items and hundreds of designer packaging sleeves commonly used for individual sale and distribution.
The discovery of the drugs was made during an eviction.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
No arrests were made at the time because no one was home.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BIOLAB FIRE: Officials warn of haze, chlorine smell across Atlanta area tomorrow morning
- DEA uncovers meth lab at Cobb County home after traffic stop
- A woman was flying to Atlanta from AZ. TSA found more than clothes inside her luggage
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group