Firefighters rescue stray kitten that wouldn’t leave truck’s engine compartment

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Firefighters were able to rescue a stray kitten from the engine compartment of a truck Sunday morning.

While firefighters were out testing fire hydrants they received a call about a kitten that was trapped inside the engine compartment of a vehicle and couldn’t, or wouldn’t, get out.

After unsuccessfully trying to coax the kitten out, a quick squirt from a garden hose convinced the cat to leave the truck.

It ran into the side yard of the house where it was captured by firefighters and the family.

The family will take the kitten to a rescue where it will hopefully find its forever home.

