Delta passenger’s dog that vanished at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport found safe

ATLANTA — A dog owner can breathe a sigh of relief after her missing dog, Maia, was found safe at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on Saturday.

Airport officials said the dog, named Maia, was found hiding near the North Cargo facilities.

The dog was tired, but appeared to be in good health, according to the airport.

She was taken to the vet and will return home soon.

Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9. ATL’s Operations team found her hiding near the North Cargo facilities. Tired but in apparent good health, she was transported to a vet and is expected to return home soon. pic.twitter.com/eNbM6us1BW — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) September 10, 2023

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals both worked to help reunite the pup with her loved ones.

PETA even offered a $5,000 reward for whoever found her. It is unclear whether the reward was paid out.

The dog, named Maia, was flying into the United States with her owner, according to Delta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Delta said their passenger was facing denial of entry into the U.S. on Aug. 18 regarding an undisclosed situation involving the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The dog was in a pet carrier, placed under the seat in front of the passenger, but customs has a policy of turning away those flying into the country if a cabin pet is present.

Maia was placed with a team from Delta Airlines, according to the company, and later escaped her carrier while being transported outside of the terminal buildings at the Atlanta Airport.

Maia’s family started a GoFundMe which raised more than $6,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

17-year-old Cherokee senior paralyzed after diving into shallow pool

©2023 Cox Media Group