‘I’m very hurt. My heart is very broken;’ Jonesboro family reacts to businessman shot and killed

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local businessman shot outside of his Jonesboro business in January has died.

“I’m very hurt. My heart is very broken,” said Margaret Edwards.

You can hear the pain in Edwards’ voice.

“Too cold hearted; kill my son like an animal and leave him there, like he was nothing,” she said.

On January 19, Margaret Edwards’ son, 49-year-old Cedrick Edwards was shot multiple times, outside of his business on Flint Trail.

Channel 2 Action News obtained security video of the shooting.

“He was ambushed from the back. He was shot four times. Two times in the neck. One time in the neck and once in the hand,” said Ladora Curry.

Curry tells Channel 2′s Larry Spruill since the shooting, he has been recovering in the hospital, but he died from his injuries, just a few days ago.

Saturday, his mom, siblings, and his children buried Cedrick. His family said they are hurting and frustrated due to the lack of answers surrounding the case.

“Go down there and talk to the supervisors. We talked to the police. And there’s still no answers. It’s just, ‘oh we don’t have follow ups.’ They have tips. They have letters that came, even after he got shot. There was a threatening letter that came,” said Curry.

While they wait for answers, they will continue to push for justice.

“You need to turn yourself in and serve the consequences, whatever the judge says do, but it’s still not going to bring my son back,” said Edwards.

Clayton County Police confirm this case is being investigated as a homicide. They’re also asking for help from the public for information and tips. They are still looking for the shooter.

