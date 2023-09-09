7 injured, including 3 young children, in crash, GSP officials say

HART COUNTY, Ga. — One person is behind bars after officials say they caused a crash that left multiple people in the hospital.

Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News on Sept. 4 at 12:11 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident involving two vehicles on Bethany Bowersville Road in Hart County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, a 2014 Kia Optima was traveling west on Bethany Bowersville Road and attempted to turn left into a private drive.

After failing to yield, the report said the car crashed into a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling east on Bethany Bowersville Road.

The impact of the crash caused the Kia to travel off the south shoulder of the road and come to an uncontrolled final rest. The Volkswagen came to a stop in the westbound lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the report, the Volkswagen was being driven by a 23-year-old man and had a 27-year-old woman, a 6-year-old child and another young child inside at the time of the crash. All four were taken to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The Kia was driven by a 20-year-old woman who was pregnant at the time and had an 18-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl inside, according to the report. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The identities of the seven victims have not been released.

GSP confirmed that the 23-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was arrested and charged after troopers determined that speed played a factor in the crash.

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 found shot to death outside southwest Atlanta home, police say

©2023 Cox Media Group