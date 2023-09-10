Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of charges including rape, aggravated sodomy, and kidnapping.

On September 24, 2021, Columbus police officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that happened on the Chattahoochee RiverWalk.

Investigators identified Shaquille Tyree Smith as the suspect.

In October 2021, Smith was arrested by the Phenix City Police Department with assistance from Columbus police officers.

On September 7, 2023, Smith pleaded guilty to rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated sodomy, and interference with a 911 call.

Smith was sentenced to a combined total of 25 years.

When he is released he will be on parole indefinitely and must register as a sex offender.

