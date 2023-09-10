Man convicted of shooting brother 13 times during 4th of July celebration at their mother’s home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fourth of July celebration turned deadly after a man was convicted of killing his own brother.

On July 4, 2021, just after 8 p.m., brothers Shaquell Fisher, 26 at the time, and Deondre Fisher, 25 at the time, were celebrating Independence Day at their mother’s house in Newton County.

According to Newton County District Attorney’s Office, around midnight, the brothers left with another friend to go to another party. They later came back to the house and began arguing.

Newton officials said the argument then led to a physical fight, in which Shaquell, pulled out his .22 caliber handgun and shot his younger brother, Deondre nine times, emptying the clip.

A friend called 911, begging for help, according to authorities.

The attorney’s office said Shaquell then went upstairs, grabbed a second gun, a 9mm handgun, came back downstairs, and shot his brother four more times, just as their mother and friends begged Shaquell to stop.

The autopsy revealed that Deondre was slumped on the ground when Shaquell shot him the second time. Those shots led to Deondre’s death.

Newton officials said Shaquell was granted a bond but later it was revoked when he violated the conditions of his bond. He remains in custody awaiting sentencing. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed and for sentencing to be determined after that report is prepared.

“All cases involving a death are sad, but those involving siblings are especially tragic. A decision to unnecessarily resort to gun violence has led to a family forever losing one loved one and losing another to a lengthy prison sentence. My hope is that a case like this will illustrate to people, especially young people, that quickly turning to deadly force because of anger or embarrassment is not the answer,” said District Attorney Randy McGinley.

