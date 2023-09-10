1 dead, 1 wounded, suspect arrested in Lilburn road rage shooting

LILBURN, Ga. — One person died in a road rage shooting in Lilburn Sunday afternoon.

Lilburn police say two vehicles were involved in the incident, which took place just after 12 p.m. near the intersection of Harbins and Dickens Roads at the entrance to the Durham Ridge subdivision.

The suspect was identified and taken into custody by police.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Another person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

