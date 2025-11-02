Family members say their loved ones’ graves are being neglected at historic cemetery

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Family members of those buried at a Johns Creek cemetery say their loved ones’ graves are being neglected.

Some of the visible grave markers at Macedonia Cemetery are deteriorating, and some of the grass is overgrown.

A group of community members says that despite promises from the city to restore the site, little progress has been made.

The City of Johns Creek has been considering proposals from outside groups that further the purpose of preserving the plot, but concerned citizens say this is the city’s way of trying to shift their obligation and remain stagnant in taking action.

“We’ve heard enough talking. It’s now who’s going to actually do the work. We know what the work is. We don’t need another study, the city has paid for two studies. We don’t need another study. We need action,” Madyun Shahid told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

A spokesperson with the city told Kleinpeter that they hired a consultant in historical cemetery maintenance to create a master plan to guide future investments in the property, adding that they are still considering proposals from outside groups.

