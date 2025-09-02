Equifax to expand Alpharetta campus

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Equifax is investing $25 million to expand its Alpharetta campus, creating nearly 250 new jobs and enhancing its facilities in Fulton County, the credit reporting company said Tuesday.

The expansion will transform the JV White 1 building from a data center into collaborative office space for the Equifax Corporate Technology Team. This is part of Equifax’s shift to leveraging the Equifax Cloud, a technological initiative supported by a $3 billion investment.

The expansion will bring total full-time employment at the site to about 1,660.

“This expansion reflects what so many leading companies already know—Alpharetta is a premier destination for top tech talent and innovative businesses,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin.

“We’re thrilled that Equifax continues to see Alpharetta as a strategic location for investment and talent,” said Jack Nugent, chair of the Development Authority of Alpharetta.

The City of Alpharetta’s Economic Development Department collaborated with the Alpharetta Development Authority and Select Fulton to secure the project.

Equifax has been operating in Alpharetta for more than 35 years, and the campus is the largest office location for Equifax globally, housing nearly 2,000 full-time employees and contractors.

The project will feature updated workspaces, equipment, furniture and fixtures, as well as improvements to the on-site parking infrastructure.

Renovations are expected to begin later this year.

