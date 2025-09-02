AP Top 25: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted after Week 1 in college football

ATLANTA — Week 1 of the 2025 college football season wrapped up Monday night. Four top 10 teams in the Associated Press top 25 lost their first game of the season, including the preseason favorite No. 1 Texas.

Which team will jump to No. 1? Will No. 3 and defending champion Ohio State take over the top spot after knocking off Texas? No. 2 Penn State or No. 5 Georgia for their dominating wins? Or a team like No. 9 LSU that defeated No. 4 Clemson on the road?

Fans will find out Tuesday afternoon when the AP will releases its Week 1 poll. The media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com. Here is how he voted after Week 1.

Ohio State LSU Penn State Georgia Miami (Fla.) Oregon Texas Notre Dame Florida State Clemson South Carolina Illinois Florida Iowa State Michigan Arizona State SMU BYU Oklahoma Tennessee Alabama Texas Tech Louisville Utah Texas A&M

