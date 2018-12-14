Drunken driver hits city employee blowing leaves off road, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police say a drunken driver hit a city employee and then drove off.
The Roswell Transportation Department employee was blowing leaves off Canton Street downtown when the driver hit him, breaking his leg, according to an arrest report.
Lisa Holland with the Roswell police department says the driver, 21-year-old Kayana Herring, was under the influence and didn’t stop.
“The other employee who was with him from the street department got into his street sweeper truck and followed the car because it left the scene after striking the person,” Holland said.
She said the worker followed Herring all the way to Milton, where police eventually stopped the Woodstock woman.
“She stated she didn't even realize she'd hit a driver. Did a field sobriety test on her and all the manifestations of being DUI,” Holland said.
Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik spoke to the victim, Luis Guardado, on the phone. He said he’s laid up on the couch with a broken leg.
"Any time you're working in the street, it's a dangerous job. These guys are putting their lives on the line for the safety for motorists,” Holland said.
Herring remains in the Fulton County Jail, facing several charges including DUI, hit and run and serious injury by vehicle.
Petchenik confirmed Herring has a previous arrest in Cherokee County on drug charges.
A judge set her bond at $42,000.
